Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00250702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002246 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

