MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,602.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,003.18. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,888. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,491.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

