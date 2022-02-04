MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of MercadoLibre worth $936,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,003.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,888. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 641.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,491.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.