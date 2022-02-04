Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MBIN opened at $30.90 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

