Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,676 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $205,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

