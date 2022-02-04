Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of MRCY opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

