Meridian Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meridian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.