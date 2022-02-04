Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
