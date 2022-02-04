Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Meritage Homes worth $85,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $99.79 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.