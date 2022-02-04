Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. 1,046,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00. The company has a market cap of $646.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

