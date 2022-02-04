Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the third quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 713,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $242,010,000 after acquiring an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. 774,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $654.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

