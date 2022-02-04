Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Meta Platforms worth $1,039,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.37. 1,964,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

