Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

