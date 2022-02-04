Meter Governance Trading Down 7.9% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $808,827.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00007327 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002578 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

