MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

