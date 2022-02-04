M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.95. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

