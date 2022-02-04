MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 0.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $8.99. 247,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 630,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.