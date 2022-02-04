Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.6% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

