MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 10% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $385.85 and last traded at $373.99. 18,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 632,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

