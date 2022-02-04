MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 317,413 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
