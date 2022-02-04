MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 317,413 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MICT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 411,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MICT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 285,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MICT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

