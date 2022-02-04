Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.74-$8.10 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $201.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

