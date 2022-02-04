Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $331.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.