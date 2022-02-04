MidasProtocol Price Up 60.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $200,726.87 and $50,511.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00115228 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

