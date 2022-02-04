Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $686.98

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.98 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.41). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.24), with a volume of 16,158 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80.

About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC)

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

