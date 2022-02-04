MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.01. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

