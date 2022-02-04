Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

