MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $5.32 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00014121 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $148,288.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00261454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,815,225 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

