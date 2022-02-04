Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mimecast stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

