Mina Reaches Market Cap of $994.09 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Mina has a market capitalization of $994.09 million and approximately $44.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00006526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 368,542,906 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

