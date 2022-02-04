Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

