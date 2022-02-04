Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Down to $69.66

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.66, but opened at $66.94. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.