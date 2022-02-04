Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

