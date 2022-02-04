Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $11,725.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00188126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,411,155,016 coins and its circulating supply is 5,205,945,449 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

