Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $38.57 million and approximately $418,903.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $34.32 or 0.00084662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

