Mirrored Netflix Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $430.46 or 0.01062981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $496,661.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,651 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

