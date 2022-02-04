Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $64.96 or 0.00160056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 157,277 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.