Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0398

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.63 or 0.00268877 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

