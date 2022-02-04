Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $532.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $532.76 and last traded at $514.51, with a volume of 2238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.13.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

