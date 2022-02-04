Mizuho Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $136.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.43. 6,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.