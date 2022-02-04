MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Shares Down 5.6%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.22. 39,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 44,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.30 and a 200 day moving average of 0.56.

MMEX Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.