Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,538,010.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.
MRNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 4,371,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
