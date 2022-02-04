Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,538,010.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

MRNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 4,371,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

