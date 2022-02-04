Mohawk Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.81 Per Share (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $14.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.09.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $146.86 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

