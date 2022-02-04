Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $27.01

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $26.24. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MOLN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.