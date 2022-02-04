Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 140.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 2.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,159. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

