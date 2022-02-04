MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,294.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $712,045.53 and $1,294.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00122151 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,673,750 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

