Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,297.45

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,297.45 ($17.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($15.27). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,136 ($15.27), with a volume of 465,927 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

