Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.71. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

