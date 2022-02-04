Monolith (TKN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,400.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $4,400.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00110428 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

