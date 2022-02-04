Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $87.04

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Moonriver has a market cap of $260.62 million and approximately $44.74 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $87.04 or 0.00214813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,254,537 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,140 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

