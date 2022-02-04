MoonTrust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $829.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $660,204.51 and $829.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

